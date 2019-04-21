Boeing plant under scrutiny after Times article claims weak oversight, shoddy production

Boeing is responding to a New York Times article that claims its South Carolina plant is plagued with shoddy production.According to some workers at the plant who spoke to the paper, they claim there is weak oversight at the factory.Boeing site Leader and General Manager of the plan, Brad Zaback, said the article "paints a skewed and inaccurate picture of the program and of our team."The company is currently dealing with the aftermath of two deadly crashes of its 737 max planes.The Times did say there is no evidence that parts from the plant have led to any safety incidents.The Times also did not accept Boeing's invitation to visit the plant.