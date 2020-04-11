Society

Titanic Anniversary: Remembering the third-class passengers

EMBED <>More Videos

Titanic Anniversary: Remembering the third-class passengers

On April 10, 1912, the RMS Titanic left on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City.

Five days later, on April 15, the RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Approximately 1,317 passengers died when the Titanic sank. 709 of them were third-class passengers. Three-quarters of them perished.

The reason why many more of these passengers died compared to the first- and second-class members was that the third-class passengers were confined to their area of the Titanic.

Grilled gates had been installed in the lower decks to keep different classes of passengers from interacting with each other. Although stewards had keys to unlock the gates during an emergency, they did not have time to unlock all of them as the Titanic filled up with water after hitting an iceberg.

Those stuck in the lower decks had no idea what was happening and were left trapped and confused.

One of the largest families in the third-class was the Goodwin family. The parents, Frederick and Augusta, were moving their six children to New York City for Frederick's new job. The entire family died, including 19-month-old Sidney Goodwin.

This week, we remember all of the passengers who died 108 years ago on the Titanic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society6abc snackshistoryshipwrecku.s. & worldthis day in historyboat accident
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News