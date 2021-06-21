Woodridge, IL tornado: Teen rescues brother, 6, as storm destroys second floor of home

The tornado ripped off the roof of Casey's home on Woodridge Drive, leaving their second floor exposed.
Tornado touches down in DuPage County, with damage reported in Woodridge, Naperville
The family of five managed to make it out uninjured and 16-year-old Nathan Casey came to the rescue of his younger brother.
"I got out of my room because I was like 'Oh, somebody fell upstairs' and I saw that there was no roof and I heard my brother crying for help so I ran upstairs, broke down the door and got him out and I got everybody downstairs, grabbed all of my scouting gear and stuff like that," Nathan Casey said
Homeowner Bridget Casey said, "It all happened so fast, it was kind of like a 'whoosh.'"
She said some of her kids were able to grab photo albums and when firefighters arrived, they checked the debris to find her husband's ashes.
A firefighter went up there and he actually found him, " Casey said.