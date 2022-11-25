Sam's Toy Box: Who says you can't play with your food? Look at best food-related kids' toys

Walmart, Target toys offer fun for kids of all ages

Who says you can't play with your food? Here's a look at girls' and boys' toys that are food-related, as part of this week's Sam's Toy Box.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Black Friday, and ABC7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman and toy expert Laurie Schacht have put together a list of the best food toys on the market.

Wooden Shape Sorting Grocery Cart - Melissa & Doug

- This sturdy wooden grocery cart is filled with fun skill-building activities!

- Preschoolers can sort colorful chunky wooden food shapes through holes in the sides of the cart, and place them in the two puzzle boards that are stored in the cart.

- Spin the built-in roller drum for sensory stimulation and matching games, and enhance pretend play with a realistic coffee cup and removable lid that can fit in the cup holder in the cart.

- The assembled 15.5-inch tall cart includes 16 pieces total with built-in matching game roller drum, cup holder, two wooden chunky puzzle boards, 12 wooden chunky shape-sorting/puzzle pieces, play coffee cup with lid, and more.

- Ages: 12MOS+

- MSRP: $74.99

- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Disney Junior Alice's Wonderland Bakery, Alice & Magical Oven Set - Just Play

- Disney Junior's Alice's Wonderland Bakery shares the adventures of Alice and her friends, most of whom are descendants of beloved characters from Disney's 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland.

- The Disney Junior Alice's Wonderland Bakery Alice & Magical Oven Set adds a cup of imaginative fun to kitchen playtime.

- Alice invites little bakers to build fantastical stackable cakes in her magical oven.

- Kids can press the Wonder Whirl button to watch the cakes magically spin, hear sound effects and Alice's cute phrases.

- Place the pot on the burner to hear realistic cooking sounds.

- The oven lights up and makes magical sounds when opened.

- Sing along as the oven plays "The Baking Song."

- The 10-inch Alice doll comes complete with rooted hair, removable fabric outfit and headband.

- The two mix-and-match stackable layer cakes, pot, two sparkly spice jars, and spatula provide hours of story-filled play.

- To double the recipe for kitchen playtime fun, collect additional stuffed animals, plushies, dolls, toy figures, and playsets inspired by Disney Junior Alice's Wonderland Bakery.

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $39.99

- Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon

Mini Foodies Food Court - Zuru

- Kids can store and display their favorite Foodie Mini Brands in this realistic food court!

- Kids can fill the fast food counter with their favorite minis, use the self service kiosk, and fill the seating area.

- Includes one exclusive Foodie Mini Brand which can only be found in the food court.

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $14.99

- Available: Target, Walmart

Cats vs Pickles Gold Wave - Cepia

- Cats vs Pickles are on the go!

- Take them to school or to work as the purr-fect comfort pets and study buddies.

- Each CVP is filled with beans and has a super-soft fabric so kids can squeeze stress away.

- Includes 136 new bean characters, 96 new Chonk characters, and 24 new Jumbo characters.

- Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $4.99-19.99

- Available: Walmart, Target, Five Below, CVS, Walgreens, Hot Topic, Claire's, Learning Express, Amazon

Cupcake Surprise - WeCool Toys

- This slime is full of colorful krispy mix-ins that never dry out.

- Each stack includes a different color and scent for endless slime combinations!

- Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $9.99

- Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon