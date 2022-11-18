Sam's Toy Box: Taking a look at top girls', boys', baby toys this holiday season

ABC7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman is back with the top toys for boys, girls and babies this holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's now one week away from Black Friday.

And ABC7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman is back with her toy box and gifts kids of all ages can enjoy.

Toy expert Laurie Schacht is also back in Chicago with the hottest toys on the market.

They started with the AirTitans Jurassic World Massive Attack T-Rex.

Using the controller, kids will navigate this 6-foot long dino, which includes more than a dozen sound effects.

It inflates in about 20 seconds, and is very fun and fierce, of course. And when you stop playing with it, it'll deflate in about 30-40 seconds, as well.

It's perfect for kids 8 and up and on the market for $129.

Next up is the Cocomelon Boo Boo Doll.

These dolls will let kids know exactly where they're hurting, so your kid can make them all better.

They're on the market for $34.99 for kids 12 months and up.

The Monster Jam Monster Garage is next.

It comes with one Monster Jam truck, but it holds 20, so kids are going to have a lot of fun doing tricks, coming off the ramps.

There's even a working elevator with lights and sounds.

Kids 3 and up can enjoy this toy. It's coming in at $49.

The next toy is the Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball.

With a flick of the wrist, the crystal ball awakens.

A magical creature appears before kids' eyes.

It's perfect for kids 5 and up and on the market for $84.99

The RUKUSfx lets kids create their own sounds and beats with simple moves.

It has more than 100 different disco tracks for kids 8 and up.

The price tag is $49.99.

Last but not least is the Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer.

Kids 3 and up are going to love this ride.

It's a splurge item, coming in at $399.