Amtrak signal problems cause delays on Metra BNSF line at Union Station

Trains must be talked through to proceed safely into the station. Delays will stack up as trains wait to proceed. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) April 11, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Signal problems at Union Station caused some delays on the Metra BNSF line Thursday morning.Initially, Metra said inbound and outbound traffic was stopped at Union Station due to an Amtrak signal problem. Metra then said that trains had to be talked through in order to proceed to the station trains were stacking up.Shortly before 9 a.m., Metra said delays were clearing up, but some residual delays were still expected. Problems are not expected for later in the day.An Amtrak spokesman said power has since been restored.SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor trains are able to get into the concourse area, Metra said.Amtrak official Marc Magliari said they are still investigating.