CTA offering extra service to Chicago Marathon

Attendees are strongly encouraged to take public transportation, and the Chicago Transit Authority will be providing extra service all four days.
ADDITIONAL CTA SERVICE
On Friday and Saturday, the CTA will operate increased service on the #3 King Drive route for the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo at the McCormick Place Convention Center. Longer Green Line trains will operate on Friday and Saturday.
On Sunday, the CTA will also operate increased service on the #3 King Drive route for the marathon. Longer trains on Brown, Green, Orange and Blue lines will operate on Sunday. More frequent service will also be provided on the Red, Blue, Brown and Green lines before and/or after the event. Earlier service will be available on the Purple Line.
CTA FARE
CTA is also offering Chicago Marathon-themed disposable paper tickets, loaded with single-ride, 1-day or 3-day passes, in select station Ventra vending machines.
Souvenir, disposable tickets can be purchased, while supplies last, at the following stations:
- Pink Line: 18th
- Red Line: Addison, Cermak-Chinatown, Chicago, Clark/Division, Grand, Monroe, Roosevelt (Red & Elevated), Sheridan, Sox-35th and 95th/Dan Ryan
- Blue Line: O'Hare (available Thurs. 10/10), Rosemont, Cumberland and UIC-Halsted
- Green Line: Cermak-McCormick Place, Harlem-Lake and 35th-Bronzeville-IIT
- Brown Line: Sedgwick and Washington/Wells (Elevated)
- Orange Line: Midway
For customers without a Ventra card, one-day unlimited ride tickets can be purchased for $10 and single-ride tickets can be purchased for $3.
The following CTA station are near marathon viewing areas:
- Grand (Red Line) Station - Miles #1, #3 and #12.5
- Monroe (Red Line) Station -Mile #2
- Chicago (Red Line) Station - Miles #3.5 and #12.25
- Clark/Division (Red Line) Station - Miles #4 and #12
- Sheridan (Red Line) Station - Mile #8
- Addison (Red Line) Station - Mile #8.5
- Sedgwick (Brown Line) Station - Mile #11
- Washington/Wells (Brown/Pink/Orange lines) Elevated Station - Mile #13.5
- UIC-Halsted (Blue Line) Station - Miles #14.25 and #17
- 18th (Pink Line) Station - Mile #19.25
- Cermak-Chinatown (Red Line) Station - Miles #21.5
- Sox-35th and 35th-Bronzeville-IIT (Red/Green Line) Stations - Mile #23 and 23.25
- Cermak-McCormick Place (Green Line) Station - Mile #25
- Roosevelt (Red/Green/Orange Lines) Station - Finish Line
Due to street closures, multiple CTA bus routes will be rerouted intermittently during the weekend. For CTA service, reroutes and fares, visit www.transitchicago.com.