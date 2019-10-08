Traffic

CTA offering extra service to Chicago Marathon

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 40,000 runners are expected to lace up their sneakers and take part in the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to take public transportation, and the Chicago Transit Authority will be providing extra service all four days.

ADDITIONAL CTA SERVICE

On Friday and Saturday, the CTA will operate increased service on the #3 King Drive route for the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo at the McCormick Place Convention Center. Longer Green Line trains will operate on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the CTA will also operate increased service on the #3 King Drive route for the marathon. Longer trains on Brown, Green, Orange and Blue lines will operate on Sunday. More frequent service will also be provided on the Red, Blue, Brown and Green lines before and/or after the event. Earlier service will be available on the Purple Line.

CTA FARE
CTA is also offering Chicago Marathon-themed disposable paper tickets, loaded with single-ride, 1-day or 3-day passes, in select station Ventra vending machines.

Souvenir, disposable tickets can be purchased, while supplies last, at the following stations:
  • Pink Line: 18th

  • Red Line: Addison, Cermak-Chinatown, Chicago, Clark/Division, Grand, Monroe, Roosevelt (Red & Elevated), Sheridan, Sox-35th and 95th/Dan Ryan

  • Blue Line: O'Hare (available Thurs. 10/10), Rosemont, Cumberland and UIC-Halsted

  • Green Line: Cermak-McCormick Place, Harlem-Lake and 35th-Bronzeville-IIT

  • Brown Line: Sedgwick and Washington/Wells (Elevated)

  • Orange Line: Midway


For customers without a Ventra card, one-day unlimited ride tickets can be purchased for $10 and single-ride tickets can be purchased for $3.

The following CTA station are near marathon viewing areas:
  • Grand (Red Line) Station - Miles #1, #3 and #12.5

  • Monroe (Red Line) Station -Mile #2

  • Chicago (Red Line) Station - Miles #3.5 and #12.25

  • Clark/Division (Red Line) Station - Miles #4 and #12

  • Sheridan (Red Line) Station - Mile #8

  • Addison (Red Line) Station - Mile #8.5

  • Sedgwick (Brown Line) Station - Mile #11

  • Washington/Wells (Brown/Pink/Orange lines) Elevated Station - Mile #13.5

  • UIC-Halsted (Blue Line) Station - Miles #14.25 and #17

  • 18th (Pink Line) Station - Mile #19.25

  • Cermak-Chinatown (Red Line) Station - Miles #21.5

  • Sox-35th and 35th-Bronzeville-IIT (Red/Green Line) Stations - Mile #23 and 23.25

  • Cermak-McCormick Place (Green Line) Station - Mile #25

  • Roosevelt (Red/Green/Orange Lines) Station - Finish Line


Due to street closures, multiple CTA bus routes will be rerouted intermittently during the weekend. For CTA service, reroutes and fares, visit www.transitchicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagogrant parkctachicago marathon
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
Fire destroys historic Masonic Temple in downtown Aurora
6 students treated for drug overdoses at Bowen HS
Cop trial's witness met with his suspected killers for drug buy: PD
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
PlayStation 5 gets 2020 launch date
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
Show More
Scotch 'capsules' deliver whiskey without the glass
How to donate old LEGOS
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
More TOP STORIES News