Ventra app running again after outage reported

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Ventra app is running again after an outage was reported Monday morning. Ventra is used by the CTA, Metra and by Pace.

Metra said the Ventra App is letting some people use the app, but not purchase tickets on the app.

Ventra said they were experiencing some backend issues with the app and that they apologize for the inconvenience.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Ventra said its app issue has been resolved.




