Travel tips to reduce stress over the holidays

Erika Bud is a travel expert and author. She says parents need to prepare before going to the airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles for Thanksgiving 2022, the third busiest for travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

Traveling with kids can be stressful.

"Make sure you have a plan B and C, think about it before you get there," said Bud.

She also reminded parents to pack plenty of snacks for kids, and be prepared with games.

Bud recently wrote a book called "Mission to Australia." It's to help inspire a love of travel in kids.

"I wanted kids to get excited about travel and learning about other cultures," said Bud.

The book includes augmented reality to bring the book to life.