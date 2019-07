EMBED >More News Videos The world's largest steam locomotive traveled through Chicago to honor the 150 year anniversary of the First Transcontinental Railroad, which forever changed American commerce, travel and communication.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- The world's largest steam locomotive, known as Big Boy, is leaving the Chicago area Tuesday.The train departed from West Chicago and will make a stop in Rochelle in Ogle County .before crossing into Iowa.Big Boy is making a cross-country trip in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad.It's just one of 25 steam engines built by Union Pacific in the 1940s. The "Big Boy" weighs in at 1.2 million pounds and is 133 feet long.You can track the steam locomotive as it moves through the Midwest by clicking here