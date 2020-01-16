Travel

American Airlines says Chicago-bound flight diverted over 'disruptive passenger'

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago was diverted because of an unruly passenger Wednesday, the airline said.

Police met the plane when it landed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and removed a man on board, according to authorities.

Passengers said the man appeared to be drunk and was kicking seats. Witnesses also said the man hit a flight attendant and took off his pants.

The plane resumed its flight to Chicago about an hour later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagonew mexicoair travelamerican airlinesflight divertedpassengercalifornia
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago could expect several inches of snow, ice Friday
Missing Cicero teen vanished day her home was burglarized
Chicago-area soldier dies during free fall training exercise
Video captures violent encounter between Dixmoor officer, 66-year-old woman
Jewelry store worker tied up, robbed at gunpoint on SW Side: CPD
Hinsdale murder trial begins for mother bludgeoned to death
Lightfoot scolds aldermen for comments on LGBTQ business study
Show More
Yasmin Acree's family searching for answers 12 years after her disappearance
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Chicago DOT employees robbed at gunpoint while working
More TOP STORIES News