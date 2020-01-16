An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago was diverted because of an unruly passenger Wednesday, the airline said.
Police met the plane when it landed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and removed a man on board, according to authorities.
Passengers said the man appeared to be drunk and was kicking seats. Witnesses also said the man hit a flight attendant and took off his pants.
The plane resumed its flight to Chicago about an hour later.
American Airlines says Chicago-bound flight diverted over 'disruptive passenger'
