Coronavirus screening forces hundreds of travelers to wait hours at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

Attention travelers: customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe. Thank you for your patience. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) March 15, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Passengers traveling through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport are waiting for hours to get through customs Saturday night.The airport released a statement on Twitter, saying that screening for possible COVID-19 cases for passengers coming from Europe are causing delays.Some passengers told ABC7 that there are wait times of several hours at least for people returning to the United States.Many expressed concern about their health because they are standing next to hundreds of people and feel they can't social distance themselves. Meanwhile, crews were handing out sanitizing wipes and snacks.The major delays come as Illinois lawmakers and health officials are urging people to stay inside."Social distancing is important," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. "Keeping people from being in big groups is very important."Despite the warnings, hundreds of Chicago residents still ventured out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day a little early."When you go out, you are potentially giving someone else COVID-19, so please go home," Pritzker said Saturday.There are currently 66 reported cases of novel coronavirus in Illinois. Two Sangamon County patients were most recently reported as testing positive for the virus.Despite the pandemic, many bar crawls continued this weekend."Bars are in a dilemma because this is a big weekend for St. Patrick's Day," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "Lines outside of the bars and down the streets, we do not want to see that because that suggests there are too many people inside right now."Other countries have ordered bars and restaurants to shut down to control the spread of the virus."Do the right thing for the community, friends and family," Pritzker said.