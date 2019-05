EMBED >More News Videos A long holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer is just days away.

A long holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer is just days away.For many people, that means getting away.WATCH: Part 1 of NewsviewsWhether its a long weekend or the trip of a lifetime, millions of Americans will be traveling this summer.So where are they going? Where are the deals? And is there still time to plan a great vacation?WATCH: Part 2 of NewsviewsWe're talking with Ja'Vonne Harley the owner of Advantage International and Kendra Thornton, Owner, Royal Travel-dot-com.