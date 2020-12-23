Coronavirus Chicago: O'Hare buzzes with holiday travelers despite COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is expected to be a very busy travel day leading up to Christmas, despite the urgent warning to avoid gathering with friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic.Health officials have been warning Americans not to travel this holiday. They say air travel is very risky.But despite that, O'Hare was starting to buzz with travelers Wednesday.And the TSA is reporting record-high pandemic travel, saying it has already screened more than four million air travelers between last Friday and Monday.The United States is still handling the increased surge nationally that happened after some Americans ignored public health officials' advice on Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.Meanwhile, AAA, the auto club, is predicting that only one in four Americans will travel during the Christmas and New Years weeks.And if they do, it will be by car.A AAA spokesperson said the decline ends a streak of 11 consecutive years of holiday travel growth.A brother and sister from Indiana said Wednesday they felt secure flying."We're going to Hawaii to visit my mom and grandma," Sydney Spillers said. "Honestly, I was a little worried before, but we had COVID a few weeks ago, so I know we have antibodies currently, so I'm not too concerned about the airports right now."Spillers said she tested negative two days ago.