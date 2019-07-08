Truck crash in Illinois sends pig parts flying: authorities

GENEVA, Ill. -- Authorities say an intersection in an unincorporated area of northern Illinois was closed for eight hours after a crash involving two semi-trucks sent pig carcasses across the road.

Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler tells The Northwest Herald that the crash happened Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Plato Township, which is roughly 50 miles outside Chicago. He says there were about 14,000 pounds of pig parts across Route 47 at Plank Road.

The intersection was closed as crews cleaned up the site.

It was unclear whether any citations were issued.

Gengler had no updates on Sunday.
