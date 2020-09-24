Politics

Trump booed while visiting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court

By Ben Gittleson, ABC News
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump was loudly booed by members of the public on Thursday while visiting the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has been lying in repose outside the Supreme Court.

Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stood behind the court's massive columns at the top of the court steps as people from the bottom of the steps loudly booed him and chanted, "Vote him out!"

Members of the public have been waiting for hours to file past the flag-draped casket, which will on Friday be moved to the Capitol building where Ginsburg will lie in state.

Standing a block away during the president's visit, they also shouted, "Honor her wish," according to a reporter traveling with Trump.

EMBED More News Videos

Who is the frontrunner to be Trump's next Supreme Court nominee?



"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg reportedly had said, her granddaughter told NPR and the BBC.

On Monday, without evidence, Trump baselessly asserted it had been made up by Democrats.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, stopped by the court on Wednesday to visit the casket.

Ginsburg, an associate justice who became a historic influence on the court and an American icon, died on Friday. She was 87.

While Trump praised Ginsburg in the wake of her death, the next day his campaign began fundraising off the Supreme Court vacancy she left, and the president gleefully led chants of "fill that seat" at a campaign rally.

Trump and Senate Republicans have moved quickly to confirm a justice tor replace Ginsburg, with Trump pushing for a vote before the Nov. 3 election.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtfuneralu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds in Chicago protest Breonna Taylor decision
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits
Illinois Nurses Association, UI Health reach tentative deal after strike
IL reports 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Dreadhead Cowboy's horse could be euthanized: state
Boystown changes name for inclusivity
Show More
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
IN governor keeps mask order, drops other COVID-19 restrictions
United first airline to launch COVID-19 testing for travelers
Early voting underway in some Illinois counties
Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of licorice
More TOP STORIES News