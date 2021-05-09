Twin brother of Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen dies after electrocuted at N.C. Duke Energy substation

Police identified Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, after he was reported missing and later found dead at the Duke Energy substation.
Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the Duke Energy substation around 9 a.m. after an employee found Cohen's body inside the perimeter.
Authorities believe Cohen died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment while fleeing from law enforcement.
According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Cohen was reported missing with the Raleigh Police Department on Saturday night after not returning home.
BREAKING🚨: Body found today off Lead Mine Road at a @DukeEnergy substation in Wake County. Sheriffs office says the man was electrocuted trying to climb equipment. It’s believed the man was trying to get away from law enforcement. No identity yet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/836COuJMcR— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 9, 2021
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop before Cohen went missing.
"We believe at this point, it is connected to a missing person case being investigated by the Raleigh Police Department," Sheriff Baker told our sister station WTVD.
Foul play is not suspected in the case.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.