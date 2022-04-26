Food & Drink

Two Brothers Brewing celebrating 25 years

Brewery has restaurants in Warrenville, Aurora
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Two Brothers Brewing celebrating 25 years

WARENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple of brothers, who like beer, decided to make a business out of it.

Now, Two Brothers Brewing is celebrating 25 years since getting its start in Warrenville.

Bronzeville Winery opening in historic Chicago neighborhood

Jim Ebel and Jason Ebel, the founders of Two Brothers, Brewing, joined ABC7 Tuesday to talk about who's idea it was to start the brewery and how they try to stand out in what is now a crowded market.

Two Brothers have two restaurants in the suburbs, in Aurora and Warrenville.

Celebrating National Beer Day with District Brew Yards
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwarrenvilleauroracraft beerbeerrestaurantsrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man seen leading over 70-mile Chicago car chase ID'd, charged: ISP
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Family robbed at gunpoint in west suburban mall parking lot: police
Man shot by CPD in Pullman shooting brandished gun: COPA
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
Chicago CBP agents seize over 700 fake IDs hidden in bags, toys
Show More
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Jury convicts 1 IDOC officer in inmate death, hung on 2nd
Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide, police say
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Ticket sold in Elgin matches $12.5M jackpot Illinois Lottery numbers
More TOP STORIES News