North Carolina prison guards under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Two North Carolina prison guards are under investigation after posting pictures as part of a social media challenge.The pictures appear to be mocking violence against inmates.The investigation is related to a social media trend called the "feeling cute" challenge. The photos that prompted the investigation were posted in a Facebook group for correctional officers.A member of the group alerted the I-Team to the pictures.One picture shows a correctional officer, who works at Central Prison in Raleigh, with the caption "#FeelingCuteChallenge say one wrong thing you going in cuffs."The other picture is of a correctional officer from Scotland Correctional Institute, in Laurinburg, that reads "Feeling cute...might spray ya baby daddy."The I-Team reached out to prison officials about the guards and the photos.A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety provided the following statement from Director of Prisons Kenneth Lassiter:DPS officials said they are not aware of any other employees who have participated in the "feeling cute" challenge.