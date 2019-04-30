North Carolina prison guards under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media challenge

By Tonya Simpson
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Two North Carolina prison guards are under investigation after posting pictures as part of a social media challenge.

The pictures appear to be mocking violence against inmates.

The investigation is related to a social media trend called the "feeling cute" challenge. The photos that prompted the investigation were posted in a Facebook group for correctional officers.

A member of the group alerted the I-Team to the pictures.

One picture shows a correctional officer, who works at Central Prison in Raleigh, with the caption "#FeelingCuteChallenge say one wrong thing you going in cuffs."

The other picture is of a correctional officer from Scotland Correctional Institute, in Laurinburg, that reads "Feeling cute...might spray ya baby daddy."

The I-Team reached out to prison officials about the guards and the photos.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety provided the following statement from Director of Prisons Kenneth Lassiter:

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has been made aware of the "Feeling Cute Challenge" social media campaign. These correctional officers do not represent the Department, the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, or the thousands of hard-working professionals who potentially put their lives at risk daily keeping the citizens of North Carolina safe. Prisons' administration is reviewing and will take appropriate action.

DPS officials said they are not aware of any other employees who have participated in the "feeling cute" challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinasocial mediaprisoninvestigations
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News