U2 delivers surprise underground performance from Ukraine bomb shelter

KYIV, Ukraine -- The band U2 delivered a surprise underground performance in Ukraine.Bono and The Edge sang 'Stand by Me' with the singer of a Ukrainian pop group.The three put on a show inside a subway station that serves as a bomb shelter in Kyiv.The acoustic set also included performances of U2 hits like 'With or Without You' and 'Angel of Harlem.'Bono says President Zelenskyy invited them to perform as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.