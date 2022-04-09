CHICAGO (WLS) -- When the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, Illinois residents immediately stepped up to help.
In an exclusive digital special, ABC7's Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas share some of these local stories.
How to help Ukraine amid Russian attacks
Young and old, from Chicago to the suburbs and Northwest Indiana, people came forward to lend a hand.
It all started with people in the city's Ukrainian Village neighborhood assisting loved ones in their home country.
Then there were doctors and nurses who flew to the border of Poland and Ukraine to provide medical services and supplies for refugees.
Soon more people were moved to help, including a group of "Giving Girls" who creatively made yellow and blue bracelets in order to raise money for UNICEF.
UNICEF is among the organizations with boots on the ground in Ukraine.
Illinois Broadcasters, UNICEF to host all-day fundraiser to provide help for Ukraine
Illinois Broadcasters have partnered with the humanitarian organization with a goal of raising $1 million. They will hold an all-day fundraiser on Wednesday, April 13.
Ukrainians in Chicago worry as they hear stories of alleged atrocities
Clarendon Hills girls raise over $17K for UNICEF selling bracelets to help Ukraine
Naperville doctors leave for Polish-Ukraine border with $500K in medical supplies
Local family shares how parents fled Ukraine, calls for refugee status
Suburban doctor returns to Ukraine border with more medical supplies, hopes of reaching Kyiv
Barrington couple sends aid to Ukraine, where family is joining fight
Illinois Helps Ukraine: From Chicago to the suburbs, residents step up
UKRAINE
TOP STORIES
Show More