Illinois Broadcasters, UNICEF to host all-day fundraiser to provide help for Ukraine

By
Illinois Broadcasters partner with humanitarian organization, UNICEF, to raise funds for Ukraine relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You've seen it at the end of our stories covering the crisis in Ukraine all week -- a call to action to donate to UNICEF.

Illinois Broadcasters have partnered with the humanitarian organization with a goal of raising $1 million.

Millions of children and mothers are facing a fearful fate as they are forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.

Now, Illinois Broadcasters including ABC7 Chicago, are working with your support to help.

"We're so grateful to what the Illinois Broadcast Association is doing in their support for UNICEF to really highlight the dire needs of children right now in the region," said Nelly Ingraham, UNICEF USA director of philanthropy for the Midwest.

Direct aid to hospitals caring for children who can't leave, mobile school supplies, safe water, healthcare, nutrition and protection is just some of what UNICEF is working to bring women and children who are leaving Ukraine and on desperate journeys into the unknown.

"In this war, in every war, children are the first to suffer and the ones to suffer the most," Ingraham added.

That's why Illinois broadcasters including ABC7, are joining UNICEF to raise funds for relief. With your help, they collected more than $43,000 just this week.

"More than 50% of kids have been forced from their home and so, any support that we can lend from Illinois is going to make a massive, massive difference to them," said Beth McCostlin, managing director for UNICEF USA.

Next week, the Ukrainian Museum of Modern Art will be transformed into a TV studio, and more, to host an all-day fundraiser for the cause.

"It just shows that the Illinois broadcasters -- you're committed to public service," said Steve Robinson, organizer and president of New Media Productions.

"Most of the refugees are young women with children, or grandmothers helping their grandchildren," said Marta Farion, vice president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. "And the work of UNICEF is just incredible."

It's that giving Chicago spirit that will set this apart.

"It means the world to us to have the support of our fellow Illinoians to make a difference for kids too," McCostlin said. "There are people who are reaching out and helping children they may never meet... and supporting programs they may never see but just are truly bothered by the injustices happening right now.

That fundraiser is all day Wednesday, April 13. The goal that Illinois Broadcasters have set is $1 million.
