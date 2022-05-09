'Fighting for freedom': Chicago community celebrates Ukrainian moms on Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rally and Mother's Day celebration in Chicago's Ukrainian Village included melodies for the moms and a performance of passion by a mother, singing her heart out for all moms and for her motherland."I'm a Ukrainian singer. I'm a professional violin player from Odessa from Ukraine," said Malika Golubchik. "This is how we can support all the all the children all the mothers out there are fighting for freedom."The powerful performances could be heard throughout the streets of the neighborhood today, dedicated to mothers in the crowd."I feel really happy to have her," Angelina Sobych said.The event was also dedicated to the mothers near the Ukrainian front lines."The symbolism of Ukrainian mother is even strengthened more at this point, because our mothers are in many cases in the frontlines and they are protecting both the country and they're protecting their children. They are protecting the institute of the family," said Rostyslav Hrynkiv.The day of celebration started with a rally for mothers and the people of Ukraine."It's almost very emotional for me to even talk about this because we've had so deaths: many mothers, children," said Dan Diaczun, president of the Illinois Division Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. "Our hope and prayer is that, you know, we survive this. We will survive."Ukrainian community leaders in Chicago have been empowered by the world's response and answered calls for help, with the hope more is on the way."You can just see that, that the world has stood," Diaczun said. "It has stood with Ukraine, and we, you know, we are very, very thankful and grateful for that."Golubchik took to the stage on Sunday, grateful to share her talents to help her people and to have the people dearest to her cheering her on."When the war started, I was able - I'm a lucky girl - I was able to get my mom out of Ukraine," Golubchik said. "The seventh day of the war, when the war started and happily, she is with me, here with her grandkids."Golubchik knows well that the mothers still in her homeland are celebrating this day much differently."I'm really happy. I have this opportunity with them. They're not in the war right now. We live in this beautiful country, United States. And all my prayers and hearts goes to the mothers of Ukraine and their children right now," Golubchik said.Those who rallied and enjoyed the Mother's Day celebration said their resilience of the motherland and its people mirrors the resilience of a mother's love for her children: strong and unwavering.