Uncle fatally shot trying to stop sexual assault of niece in Burnside; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said a man trying to stop the sexual assault of his niece was fatally shot in the Burnside neighborhood Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the 500-block of East 89th Place at about 9:01 p.m. when police said the suspect gained entry to the home through a window. Police said he then sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in her bedroom.

The victim's 66-year-old uncle heard her screaming and came to help her when he was shot in the head and back by the attacker, police said. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The niece was transported to Trinity in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was fleeing the scene when he was taken into custody by responding officers, police said. Charges are pending.
