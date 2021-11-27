Saturday Morning Extra: UnitedHealthcare

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rick Dunlop, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of Illinois joins Val Warner to provide critical information for the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period.Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time of year when consumers can assess insurance carriers' new Medicare plans and make changes or confirm their coverage for next year.Medicare plans may seem complicated, but UnitedHealthcare has three easy tips for selecting the best plan for your needs.First, check your current coverage to see if it still meets your health needs and see if your benefits will change next year.Second, determine if the plan is still a good fit for your budget. That means paying attention to more than just the monthly premiums, such as out-of-pocket costs, including deductibles and copays, as these costs can add up. The good news for UnitedHealthcare members is that most will see stable or reduced Medicare Advantage premiums, including nearly 3 million members with a $0 monthly premium. You should also confirm your preferred doctors and hospitals are available through the plan you're considering and that all of your medications are covered.Lastly, don't forget about dental, vision and other benefits and make sure to check out the wellness programs and other plan features that can support you in living a healthy life. For example, many UnitedHealthcare Medicare plans provide access to Renew Active, which offers eligible members a free membership at a gym or fitness location or virtual workout videos.For more information about UnitedHealthcare plans, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com or call 844-658-0565 (TTY 711). You can also find more information about Medicare at GetToKnowMedicare.com.