University of Illinois raising tuition for new students at Urbana-Champaign, Chicago campuses

University of Illinois and UIC tuition is going up for new students.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuition for new University of Illinois students is going up.

The increase will take effect at both the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses.

Incoming in-state freshmen will see a 1.9% increase and incoming out-of-state freshmen will see an increase of between 2.2-2.5%.

Tuition will not increase for current students.

"These modest increases will allow our universities to maintain the excellence that students and their families expect and manage inflationary pressures that are driving up our expenses," U of I System President Tim Killeen said. "This decision by trustees, alongside our commitment to providing financial aid that makes a real difference in students' lives, aligns with our promise to maintain access and affordability at our universities."

Tuition for new students at in Urbana-Champaign will increase by $238 to $12,712 a year and by $208 to $11,178 a year at UIC.