Nation's 1st teen homelessness prevention campus opens in Blue Island

UP House, the nation's first teen homelessness prevention campus, opened in Blue Island, IL on Tuesday.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a new effort to support teenagers around Chicago who don't have a safe place to go home to.

There were lots hugs and well wishes for Tangela Thornton, who celebrated the grand opening of Unlimited Potential House, or UP House, America's first teen homelessness prevention campus.

It's a transitional living facility for young women in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Thornton started UP House in 2016, opening up her own home to young women aging out of foster care and facing homelessness.

It has evolved into a nonprofit organization that provides access to safe housing, education, vocational training and mental health support services for young women ages 17 to 21.

"For me, it was always helping young women. Since I was a little girl, I just always did it. I didn't know that it was a ministry," Thornton said.

UP House is comprised of two residential facilities. Logan's Place is for new residents. There are 20 single rooms in the building, and the first few residents, like 17-year-old Yadira Escamilla, moved in last week. Escamilla is appreciative of things many take for granted.

"I've been able to relax in my own bed, and know I am safe," Escamilla said.

Gov. JB Pritzker spoke at the opening.

"This is a terrific facility, and it's a terrific organization the young women in DCFS care deserve as they embark on a new chapter of their lives," Pritzker said.

The property was originally a convent, and was purchased two years ago directly from the Vatican. There was a lot of rehab done to make the place more welcoming for its residents, but the CEO said there's a lot more work that needs to be done.

"I didn't just want to provide a place for them to live. I just wanted a place for them to thrive with everything that they needed," Thornton said.

In order to do that, Thornton said, it will take $5 million to further renovate the 149,000 square-foot, 7-acre property.

The state will help with some funding. Once all of the beds are occupied, DCFS will invest $3 million a year to pay for operational costs.