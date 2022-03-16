feel good

South Side UPS driver spreads sounds of St. Patrick Day by playing bagpipes

Meet the bagpiping UPS driver
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Meet the bagpiping UPS driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mike O'Donnell is a South Side bagpiper, who can be found playing his instrument during his free time in the parking lot of UPS to his fellow employees.

He works at the UPS Hodgkin UPS area hub. O'Donnell has played for bagpipes for more than 30 years after he started playing at the age of 19 year old.



He has appeared in the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day parade and the South Side Irish parade, too. The UPS semi-driver has also competed in the City of Chicago Pipe Band in Wisconsin in 2021.


