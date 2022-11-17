UPS gears up for holiday shipping at Hodgkins facility

UPS is hoping to get holiday packages sent out faster this season.

HODGKINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Tis the season, not just for holiday shopping, but for holiday shipping, as package carriers like UPS gear up for a return to a traditional holiday gift giving season.

The UPS facility in Hodgkins is the largest tractor-trailer facility I the company's network.

Affectionately called "The Catch," which stands for Chicago Area Consolidation Hub, it's expected to process some 3.2 million packages a day.

Plans to handle the surge began back in January. The southwest suburban plant is UPS's largest ground sorting facility in the country at around two million square feet.

The location's 8,000 employees usually see around two million packages a day, but will see that number grow with the Christmas shopping season.

"Packages come in here on a trailer," UPS HR director Rommel Carlson said. "We unload the trailer. One person in the trailer unloads, touches the package and in 15 minutes, that package is being loaded into a destination trailer. So it takes a package about 15 minutes unload to load, with only two handles. We call this an automated facility. Because of that, less handles, quicker from getting to point A to point B and also with better service."

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending could reach as high as 960-billion between November and December.

UPS' advice: shop early and ship early.