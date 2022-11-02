Urban Prep student launching 'Safer Chicago' campaign

A Chicago teen at Urban Prep Academy is taking it upon himself to try and make the city, a safer place for young people.

Qwaylin Miller is a senior at Urban Prep and when he's not playing basketball, running cross country, or studying he's working on a city-wide campaign called "Safer Chicago." He is also ranked number one in his class.

Qwaylin joined ABC7 to talk about the goal of the campaign, how soon he hopes to launch it and why the project is important to him.

"I know, as a kid, I never was able to play at blacktop (basketball courts) that I wanted to because gun violence has such a big impact on our community. Me, personally, I never had to deal with gun violence, but growing up in Chicago, I've seen how it impacts people's lives. I know that if I can make a change, then I want to do everything I possibly can."