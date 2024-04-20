Illinois US House Representatives reveal how they voted on $95 billion foreign aid package

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers issued statements Saturday after The House pushed swiftly through a series of votes in a rare Saturday session to approve $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.

The House Representatives who represent Illinois districts revealed if they voted for or against the bill.

With overwhelming support, the House approved the Ukraine portion, a $61 billion aid package, in a strong showing of American backing as lawmakers race to deliver a fresh round of U.S. support to the war-torn ally. Some lawmakers cheered, waiving blue-and-yellow flags of Ukraine.

The $26 billion package aiding Israel and providing humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza also easily cleared. Each segment of the aid package faced an up-or-down vote.

A national security bill that includes a provision forcing sale of the popular platform TikTok was quickly approved, as was another supporting Indo-Pacific allies.

ABC7 received statements from the following U.S. House Representatives.

Statement from Rep. Jonathan Jackson (IL-01):

"I am voting 'no' because Benjamin Netanyahu is in direct violation of U.S. law. His interference in U.S. humanitarian operations in Gaza violates section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. This act is known as the Humanitarian Aid Corridor Act. As my esteemed colleagues in the Senate; Senators Chris Van Hollen, Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley and others have pointed out; the law states quote: 'No assistance shall be furnished under this chapter of the Arms Export Control Act to any country when it is made known to the President that the government of such country prohibits or otherwise restricts, directly or indirectly, the transport or delivery of United States humanitarian assistance'." "The United States has a responsibility to push back against terror and genocide. My commitment to Israel's security is ironclad. The events of October 7th make it clear that Hamas must be defeated. Mr. Netanyahu's way, however, is not the way." "As the violence escalates in the Middle East, so does my concern and resolve to reach a consensus on a two-state solution: Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace and security. The death toll is staggering. To date, more than 103 journalists have been killed, at least 224 humanitarian workers killed. More than 31,000 Palestinian people have died, of that number, a third are children. More than 100 Israeli hostages remain detained. Now, Iran is engaged in the fray. This is a dangerous escalation in what could quickly morph into a disastrous regional war." "Sending more weapons to the Netanyahu government will make the U.S. even more responsible for atrocities and the horrific humanitarian crisis in Gaza which is now in a season of Famine. The United States Congress must be the moral compass. I continue to call for the release of all prisoners and hostages. I continue to pray and work for peace, security, and stability."

Statement from Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García (IL-04):

"It is my moral duty to the people I represent to reject U.S. complicity in the devastation of Palestinian life in Gaza. The Israeli military is well supplied-it does not need more offensive weapons. Instead, sending more unconditioned military aid signals support for an expanded invasion of Rafah, regional escalation, and further civilian death. And while the bill appropriates money for humanitarian use, it blocks funds to UNRWA, the most viable delivery mechanism for ensuring that aid can actually be distributed. We need an immediate and lasting ceasefire, a return of Israeli and other hostages, regional de-escalation, and a path to Palestinian statehood. This Israel supplemental bill puts those priorities further out of reach. I voted yes on Ukraine and Taiwan supplemental funding. The assistance comes at a time of dire need for the Ukrainian military in its mobilization against Russia's illegal invasion. I also remain focused on advancing legislation that ensures the Ukrainian government is not subjected to punitive economic measures and supports humanitarian and reconstruction assistance that the Ukrainian people so desperately need. As we consider today's bills, we must recognize that the military aid they contain is not reflective of the full range of foreign policy tools we can and must deploy to confront pressing national security concerns. Many of the people I represent are troubled by funding conflicts that demand ever more military resources while so many other priorities go unaddressed."

Statement from Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-05):

"It is never too late to do the right thing, but in this case we came dangerously close. Today, we did what is right for our allies, for our national security, and for our standing on the global stage. For months, this chamber has been handcuffed by excuses from extremists and appeasements from leaders when it comes to aiding Ukraine. With our inaction, Ukraine has been rationing munitions, losing ground, and enduring a constant bombardment from Russia's army. Finally, Speaker Johnson accepted the reality that Ukraine has no time to waste and answered their calls. Aiding Ukraine now, as we have done since this brutal war began, will ensure their ability to hold the line against Putin's forces. This aid is in our direct interest as it will protect Eastern Europe from Putin's threats and protect our troops from deployment. It is not a handout but instead it is an investment in global security for generations to come. Our allies and our adversaries have been watching and today, we have proven our unyielding commitment to the preservation of democracy. As we saw one week ago, tensions in the Middle East are escalating. Iran's attack on Israel is a threat to its security and ultimately, to stability in the region. This funding is a direct response to that threat and will bolster Israel's ability to protect its nation and its people from threats posed by Iran and the militant groups that it supports, including Hamas. One of the most important provisions in this package is the inclusion of $9.1 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and other impacted regions. This aid is critical to mitigate the current threat of widespread famine. Netanyahu must do more to ensure that aid reaches those in need and that they establish a permanent means to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza. Going forward, we must address the dire situation facing Palestinians and advocate for a total ceasefire that includes the return of hostages. While the world focuses on two international crises in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Xi Jinping has his eyes on the Indo-Pacific. If Putin can succeed in Ukraine, Xi will believe he can succeed in Taiwan. The funding we have passed for the Indo-Pacific is a smaller investment, but it is equally important. In recent months, increased aggression by China proves that the threat to Taiwan's sovereignty and democracy is ever present. Our nation has a vested interest in protecting and promoting democracy around the world - and that includes investing in Taiwan's security. I am proud to have joined an overwhelmingly bipartisan coalition in passing these critical bills at a critical time."

Statement from Rep. Sean Casten (IL-06):

"Now more than ever, the United States plays an important role in global governance, from strengthening alliances and helping address national security threats to defending democracy and advancing respect for human rights. Russia's cruel and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine requires a continued global response. Putin has made clear that he does not intend to stop at Ukraine, and we must act swiftly to counter him. Sending American bullets today helps prevent American boots on the ground tomorrow. Ukraine must prevail - this funding helps make that happen. In addition, we must continue to support Taiwan's growing democracy. This funding bolsters the United States' security at home and abroad by investing in critical Indo-Pacific trading partners and maintaining peace in the region. Further, this supplemental funding package helps Israel safeguard its people against pressing threats from Hamas and Iran. Just last week, Israel's air defenses were strained as it repelled an attack from Iran. It is crucial that we replenish these defense systems and help Israel maintain military readiness. Finally, this package includes critical funding to provide urgent and life-saving humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza. We must ensure this aid reaches those in need without any delay. Today's vote is an important moment in ensuring that the U.S. maintains its critical role in effectively advocating for the rule of law, democracy, and the post-World War II order."

Statement from Rep. Brad Schneider (IL-10):

"I'm proud that a bipartisan coalition joined together in the House today to pass this long overdue support for our allies Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. While I wish that Speaker Johnson would have brought it to the floor immediately after a bipartisan Senate coalition passed an earlier iteration of this legislation, I'm glad that we were able to come together this week to get a suite of good bills passed. At a time when some of our closest democratic allies are facing existential threats from neighboring tyrants and terrorist groups, these critical security funding bills will provide desperately needed defense support. The Israel security supplemental critically replenishes Iron Dome and other defensive systems, as well as providing artillery and other munitions and funds to procure more advanced systems, as it counters attacks from multiple fronts including from Iran, Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah. The Ukraine security supplemental provides weapons assistance and defense services to help Ukrainians defend against Putin's continued invasion. And the Indo-Pacific security supplemental helps to strengthen deterrence efforts as Beijing continues to threaten Taiwan. Crucially, these bills also provide desperately needed and long overdue humanitarian aid for civilians in all of these regions, including Gaza, as well as necessary funds for US military operations. The U.S. Senate must now expeditiously pass these bills and send them to President Biden to sign."