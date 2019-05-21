u.s. & world

US intercepts Russian bombers, fighter jets off the coast of Alaska

The four Russian bombers and two fighter jets were intercepted off the coast of Alaska. NORAD says the planes never crossed over into US airspace.

US F-22 stealth jets intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets off the coast of Alaska on Monday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The four Russian bombers and two Russian SU-35 fighter jets flew into the Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends nearly 200 miles off the Alaskan coast.



NORAD says once the US fighter jets intercepted the Russian planes they provided surveillance.

It says the Russian bombers and jets remained in international airspace the entire time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskarussiagovernmentu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Off-duty firefighter attacked while defending elderly couple
Great White Shark tracked in Long Island Sound for 1st time
At least 19 tornadoes touch down from Texas to Oklahoma
Chris Soules to be sentenced in fatal crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff asks DCFS to investigate if reporting protocols were followed in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez case
1 killed in Bishop Ford crash ID'd
Man shot in Logan Square near Mayor Lightfoot's home
Mayor Lori Lightfoot get to work on first full day in office
Experiment looks at effects of Fortnite on kid's brain
Great White Shark tracked in Long Island Sound for 1st time
Chris Soules to be sentenced in fatal crash
Show More
11 injured after CTA bus crash in Back of the Yards
Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new theater
Homeless teen becomes valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships
Thousands sign petition to end 'Go Topless' Jeep weekend after violence
Contractor crushed to death at Pop's Beef in Dyer, Ind.
More TOP STORIES News