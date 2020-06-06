Society

Marine Corps bans public display of confederate flag

The new guidelines were being shared with all marines and also posted on Twitter.
The United States Marine Corps is banning the public display of the confederate flag at its military installations in the U.S. and around the world.

Those new guidelines were being shared with all marines and also posted on Twitter.



Across the nation many U.S. cities are removing confederate monuments and now the marines says all depictions of the confederate battle flag are banned.

The new rules go on to ban confederate patches, posters, and even bumper stickers on private vehicles that marines might drive onto a military installation.

