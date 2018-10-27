Verizon store robbed in Old Irving Park

A Verizon store in Old Irving Park was robbed Saturday morning, police said.Two men arrived at the store, located in the 4100-block of Irving Park Road, and tapped on the window to get the employees' attention. When an employee opened the door to let the men in, they pushed him out of the way and displayed a handgun, police said. The employee was tied up and the men fled with an unknown amount of merchandise.One of the items that the men stole was a tracking phone, which has been tracked to the city's Northwest Side, where Chicago police are investigating.No one was in custody.