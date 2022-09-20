Virtual job fair offering career opportunities for veterans

A virtual job fair is happening Tuesday for veterans.

More than 20 companies will be participating in the national job fair. The companies are from a range of industries from medical to administrative and logistics

Employers are offering a wide range of opportunities for veterans from entry level positions to senior management.

Participating veterans will also be able to get career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

It takes place today from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and reserve.

For more information, visit success.recruitmilitary.com.