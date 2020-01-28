VIDEO: ATM stolen from Little Italy bar

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows two burglars smash the front door of a Little Italy bar and steal an ATM Tuesday morning.

The burglary occurred at Hawkeye's Bar and Grill in the 1400-block of West Taylor Street at about 3:20 a.m. Chicago police said the thieves broke the front glass of the store with a large rock and took an ATM in the front of the business.

RELATED: ATM stolen from Near West Side business

Surveillance video shows at least four burglars involved in the theft. They stole the drawers from the cash registers inside, but the owner said they did not have any money in them.

The owner said the bar closed at 2 a.m., about an hour before the burglary.

The thieves then took off in a dark-colored SUV westbound on Taylor Street and northbound on Ashland Avenue.

This is the third ATM theft in Chicago within a week. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidechicago crimeatm
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
Lynwood drivers say shorter yellow arrow with red light camera is a trap, but city disagrees
Walgreens employee stabbed by 2 trying to steal beer from Avondale store, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with isolated flurries Tuesday
Kobe Bryant honored at United Center; helicopter in fatal crash previously owned by Illinois
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Show More
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Video: Strangers lift SUV off woman struck in NYC
Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
Man attempted to lure boy into car in Dunning, police say
Foxx expresses regrets, hopes in one-on-one interview ahead of upcoming election
More TOP STORIES News