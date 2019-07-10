Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway

ATLANTA -- Cash was flowing as money literally rained down on a busy interstate near Atlanta.

It happened Tuesday night on I-285.

A viewer in Georgia captured video of the scene and sent it in into 6abc in Philadelphia.

The video shows people stopped in the middle of the road scrambling to get their hands on the dough.

Witnesses said the door of an armored truck came open, spilling the cash onto the highway.

It is unclear how much cash flew out, but it is said to be substantial.

No one crashed while going for the cash.
