porch pirate

VIDEO: Porch pirates snatch package from home minutes after FedEx delivery

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- With the holiday shopping season comes front porch package theft season.

RELATED: Chicago sees 3rd most porch thefts in U.S. during holiday season, study says
EMBED More News Videos

'Tis the season. Porch pirates are out for your treasure.



Security video caught a white car pulling into a Morrisville driveway on Nov. 27. A woman then gets out of the passenger seat, while another person stays behind the wheel of the car.

The woman walks up to the porch, looking around the cul de sac to see if anyone is watching her. She then places some type of cigarette into her mouth and lifts a large box off the front porch. She slips the box into the back of the car, and the thieves drive off.

The family who lives in the house said it happened about five minutes after FedEx dropped the package off. They said they thought the porch pirates were actually following the delivery truck and picking off multiple packages.

Earlier this year, a research group found that nearly 40 percent of Americans have had packages stolen from their porch. Of those, only 11 percent said the porch pirate was caught.

The thieves that struck the Morrisville family have not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftporch piratepackage theftu.s. & worldsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORCH PIRATE
Porch pirates strike a third of Americans surveyed: study
Thieves return WWE belts stolen from boy with brain tumor
Stolen package returned with handwritten apology
VIDEO: Homeowner chases off suspected porch pirate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High winds cause power outages, damage as holiday travel gets underway
'I am shaken to my core by such cowardly violence," Lightfoot says about death of UIC student
Illinois state troopers rescue heart in time for transplant surgery
Bears land 24-20 win over Lions on Thanksgiving
Local Thanksgiving events: 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Trot, more
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
MAAFA Redemption Program aims to rebuild Chicago one life at a time
Show More
Former home of murdered Crystal Lake boy OK'd for demolition
Instagram, Facebook experiencing outages on Thanksgiving
Local chef shares his Thanksgiving dinner recipes
Multiple federal lawsuits filed over alleged abuse at Indiana dairy farm
Get your beef sandwich fix at Boeufhaus in Ukrainian Village
More TOP STORIES News