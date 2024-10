Contracting with government

Learn more at illinoistollway.com.

Learn more at illinoistollway.com.

Learn more at illinoistollway.com.

Learn more at illinoistollway.com.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Tollway is offering a roadmap for business opportunities with its event, Contracting with Government.

It's taking place at the South Shore Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8.

Register at IllinoisTollway.com.