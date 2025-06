AI Scam Detectors

Scammers are using artificial intelligence to trick you.

Scammers are using artificial intelligence to trick you.

Scammers are using artificial intelligence to trick you.

Scammers are using artificial intelligence to trick you.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scammers are using artificial intelligence to trick you.

Jason Knowles shares how a "Grey's Anatomy" star was recently targeted.

The I-Team covers new cutting edge AI scam detectors, investigating how they work and what's being done to protect your family.

The I-Team investigates Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.