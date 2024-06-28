Virtual reality experience promotes understanding of challenges faced by transgender individuals

Body of Mine, a VR experience, gives users the opportunity to immerse themselves in the body and perspective of transgender people.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Developed with the collaboration of transgender individuals, Body of Mine VR transcends traditional boundaries, aiming to foster empathy and understanding.

"A few years ago, I was forced out of the closet as queer to my family," said Body of Mine director and developer Cameron Kostopoulos, a graduate of USC and Arizona State University's innovative Narrative and Emerging Media Program based in Los Angeles. "In all of that isolation, I was wondering how VR could be used to create a space to educate people about identities other than their own, as well as a place that could foster connection between queer individuals and create a safe space for exploring identity."

Users hear personal narratives, anecdotes, and moving stories directly from transgender individuals, shedding light on their journeys, struggles, and triumphs.

Body of Mine has received SXSW, BAFTA, and Venice Film Festival honors. The VR experience was recently made available on Meta's Quest Store.

For more information, go to: https://www.bodyofminevr.com/