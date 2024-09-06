Pay-what-you-can Chicago Tool Library saves residents millions in rentals, purchases

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Tool Library, located in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood, boasts around 3,000 tools for residents to borrow, and around 5,000 tools for community groups to borrow, according to Executive Director Tessa Vierk.

Volunteer-run at its beginning, the organization now has paid staff to service its 8,000 members, who are located in every single zip code in the Windy City.

"Over 90 percent of our tools have been donated by people from the Chicagoland area," Vierk said. "We have thousands of tools that Chicagoans are able to borrow to improve their lives and complete their projects.

Residents can sign up online for pay-what-you-can, general memberships that last one year and grant the user access to their vast collection. One of the largest tool libraries in the world in terms of square footage, borrowing and tool quantity, Vierk estimates it saved Chicagoans over $2 million in rentals and purchases in its first four years of operation.

SEE ALSO: New technology at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois transforms scientific discoveries

"We actually built our own software to support all our lending activities; so, that allows us to fine-tune the service we provide to people," Vierk said. "We're really proud of the work we've done in such a short amount of time."

The library holds more than the standard tools customers find at large hardware stores. Camping supplies, kitchen appliances, lawn care equipment and a host of other specialty items can be borrowed.

"We have a small section of audio-visual equipment, helping folks record a podcast with their friends or do a photography project for college," Vierk said.

Chicago Tool Library also hosts "Repair Fairs" once a month, where residents can bring broken items to be mended free of charge by skilled workers. Virek described the organization as a special place for members to try out new skills without breaking the bank.

"As adults, we're not really supported in our life long learning," Vierk said. "What was really important to me, and I think what's really special to a lot of other people who use this resource is it's an actual physical place to meet your neighbors."

For more information on the Chicago Tool Library, visit chicagotoollibrary.org.