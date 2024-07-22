Descanco Gardens opens model train railroad amongst its botanical wonderland

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. -- Nestled in the serene landscape of La Caada Flintridge, just outside Los Angeles, Descanso Gardens has long been celebrated for its tranquil beauty and botanical wonders. Recently, however, this beloved botanical garden has added a delightful new attraction that is captivating visitors of all agesthe Descanso Miniature Railroad.

"At Descanso Railroad, you'll see seven little trains running on tracks above you, and below you past these train stations made out of natural materials," said Descanso Gardens Communications Director Jennifer Errico. "You'll see Grand Central Station, L.A., and then the middle America stations around the country."

The Descanso Mini Railroad is more than just a new attraction; it pays homage to Descanso Gardens' rich history. The original Descanso Train, a larger-scale model train, operated here for decades, has delighted generations of visitors.

"For almost 30 years, we've had a ride on train that is so popular," said Errico. "You can buy a ticket, ride through the Oak trees. It's just so popular that we thought it would be a really fun idea to open up Descanso Railroad, which includes these mini trains."

For more information, go to: https://www.descansogardens.org/visit/train/

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011