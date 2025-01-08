Conroe tribute artist is keeping the legend of Elvis alive

CONROE, Texas -- Jordan Smith enjoys performing on stage as Elvis.

"When I was 21, I realized I had the look and style of Elvis. I used to go sing karaoke, and people would say,' You look like Elvis,'" Jordan said with a grin.

Smith was introduced to the music of the King by his sister. He fell in love with it.

"After high school, I really got into it. I started researching Elvis and focusing on Elvis' moves."

Jordan's mother encouraged her son to follow his passion and start performing as Elvis at retirement and nursing homes. Before she passed away from cancer, Jordan sang his mom one of her favorite songs, "I was able to sing Peace in the Valley to her. She told me to roll with it because she liked that I was doing what I loved."

Elvis Presley performed in Conroe as part of the Louisiana Hayride show in 1955. Seventy years later, Jordan is keeping the legend of Elvis alive, "It's a big deal here in Conroe. I love that I can bring my talents to pay tribute to Elvis while I'm living in Conroe."

You can follow Jordan on Facebook for updates on future appearances.



