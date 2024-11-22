The Sugar Fairy delivers a slice of delight

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the holidays approach, Rebecca Masson is busier than ever. She runs Fluff Bake Bar and is affectionately known as the Sugar Fairy.

"I don't know why they call me the sugar fairy," Masson admits.

She opened pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies at the start of November, and customers quickly snapped up her popular Mountain Rose Apple Pie.

"That pie always sells out first, sorry, it's sold out," Masson shared.

Another holiday hit is the couch potato pie, which includes potato chips, pretzels, cornflakes, marshmallows, and chocolate chips.

Click the video above to see the story.

Fluff Bake Bar is located at 1701 W 15th Street in The Heights.