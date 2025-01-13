Two-time cancer survivor running first half marathon

After surviving cancer twice, Wilbert Mason embraced life fully, indulging in food and gaining 100 pounds. This led him to take on a new challenge.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wilbert Mason's faith is at an all-time high. The Humble father of two survived cancer twice and is now focused on his health.

"I had a hard journey, and I think that journey helped me prepare for how I am in life. I am in a good place," Mason shared.

Doctors first detected cancer in his spleen and had it removed in 2010, but just a few years later, doctors discovered the cancer had spread. Mason said he was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma. That's when he moved to Houston and received treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"It took me a while, but I went into remission, and from there, I was kind of happy to be alive. I'm a Louisiana boy; I loved to eat, so I basically started eating and drinking everything in sight. I got pretty big. I got up to 275 pounds," Mason shared.

The 47-year-old decided to get into shape. Mason has lost nearly 100 pounds and plans to run in his first Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

"The scars remind us of the pain, reminds us of the victories," Mason said. "When I cross that line, I'm going to feel accomplished and, hopefully, euphoric."

The 53rd annual Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon is on Sunday January 19, 2025. You can watch coverage live on ABC13.