Couple leaves legacy of love and wisdom as Katinka in East Village set to close

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- For 45 years, a tiny shop wedged between two buildings on East 9th Street has been captivating New Yorkers and visitors alike.

It's Katinka, one of the East Village's most beloved mom-and-pop stores. The owners Billy Lyles and Jane Williams are as charming and eclectic as the store itself.

In fact, Lyles has been dubbed the mayor of 9th Street by the neighborhood.

For nearly half a century, this duo has been offering more than just handmade goods from India. They've been dispensing wisdom, music, and a whole lot of heart to everyone who walks through their door.

Sadly, like so many small businesses, it has to shut its doors at the end of the month. As it prepares to close, Lyles and Williams are showing us that the spirit of the East Village is alive and well, and that true New York magic never fades.

Katinka isn't just a store, it's a slice of New York's soul, one that deserves a moment in the spotlight. It's a little shop leaving behind a big legacy.

"The people love us, I'm telling you, they love us. They love me, they love her. And they come and they have a nice time and they talk to you. And I that's what I love about it, really," Lyles said.