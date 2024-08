Take a culinary journey at Mercado Little Spain at Hudson Yards

We sample such delicacies as the perfect tortilla, the txuleburger and xuxo.

We sample such delicacies as the perfect tortilla, the txuleburger and xuxo.

We sample such delicacies as the perfect tortilla, the txuleburger and xuxo.

We sample such delicacies as the perfect tortilla, the txuleburger and xuxo.

NEW YORK -- We're taking a culinary journey to Spain at Mercado Little Spain, the brainchild of the culinary genius José Andrés.

And we got a special tour courtesy of the eatery's culinary director, Nicholas Lopez.

For his reveal of some of the delicious treasures of Spain - including the perfect tortilla, the txuleburger and xuxo - check out the video in the player above.

And you can learn more about Mercado Little Spain HERE.