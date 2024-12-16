Meet The Waters, a legendary vocal group part of iconic records like "The Bodyguard" and "Thriller"

LOS ANGELES -- The Waters Family is a name synonymous with unparalleled musical singing talent. Composed of four siblings, Julia, Luther, Maxine and Oren, the group has lent their unique sound to some of the most iconic hit songs of the 20th and 21st centuries.

"Being a background singer, you're blessing other people," says Julia Waters, the oldest of the group. "God has blessed us with the opportunity to do what we enjoy doing."



The Waters siblings grew up immersed in music at church, where their mother, a talented singer, nurtured their musical instincts.



"I can always remember my mother taking voice lessons," Julia recalls.



This upbringing exposed them to a wide array of genres, from gospel to classical, and shaped their ability to musically adapt for all different artists including the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tom Jones, the Jackson 5, Bob Seger, Patti LaBelle, Adele, Barbara Streisand, Neil Diamond, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer, Lionel Ritchie, James Taylor, Rod Stewart, Biz Scaggs, Carole King, Johnny Mathis, Bette Midler and many more.



The Waters even lent their voices to one of the most legendary albums in music history, Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

"We did the biggest-selling soundtrack from film, "The Bodyguard," and one of the most played records in the history of radio," says Oren, referencing "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by the Righteous Brothers.

"Music, to me, offers a certain amount of freedom," Julia explains of the group's enduring love for what they do. "You're working with different people, different types of music and different personalities."

Still active today, the Waters Family remains a testament to the power of harmony, both musical and familial. With their undeniable talent and unique vocal blend as a group, they have created a sound that transcends time.