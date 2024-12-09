Windy City Pro Wrestling returns to Chicago area

Windy City Pro Wrestling, or WCPW, is returning to the Chicago area with Redus and Traxx. Owner James Duck is sharing the details.

CHICAGO -- Windy City Pro Wrestling is looking to body slam its way into the hearts of Chicago-area wrestling fans.

"Scientists have said every time a wrestler falls on the mat, it is the equivalent of getting into a rear-end collision at 30 miles per hour," owner James Duck said.

Duck is bringing thrilling pro wrestling back to Chicagoland. He's a North Side of Chicago native, who wrestled in high school and beyond, and is inspired by Hulk Hogan.

"I always wanted to be a Hulkamaniac, but didn't have the stature," he said.

So, Duck did the next best thing: He bought Windy City Pro Wrestling (WCPW).

"You are going to get the best action for your dollar of any wrestling you'll see on the independent level and often on your television screen," Duck said.

Some of his wrestlers tower at 7-feet tall, and some consume thousands of calories a day, enabling a rigorous workout to achieve a body like a gladiator.

Two wrestlers are featured, Redus and Traxx, who both have professional lives outside of wrestling.

Traxx partners with a medical practice in Philadelphia, and Redus is a deputy in Milwaukee, but their side passion is pro wrestling.

"Windy City Pro Wrestling is an awesome, family-friendly environment of professional wrestling. It's one entertaining show from start to finish," Traxx said.

WCPW owner Duck explained that, along with the pure entertainment value of putting on a show, risks associated with the sport are not uncommon, such as concussions and cervical spine injuries.

During his prior pro wrestling days, he recalls that the nerve damage suffered in his left arm makes it impossible to separate his two fingers.

He jokes that if he ever went to a Star Wars convention, he could be a dyslexic Vulcan.

"There's no greater feeling in the world than performing in front of a crowd," Traxx said.

Duck states that if his shows can get folks to forget their problems for a while and immerse themselves in the entertainment, then "we're doing what we were meant to do."

WCPW also offers entertainment packages for business and charity events. Pro wrestling fans can go to www.officialwcpw.com for more information and to find out about the next show.